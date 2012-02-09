* Firm asks regulators to drop plan to list shares
* IPO plan pulled on lackluster demand, sources say
* Bankers had mulled to cut price tag again-sources
* Company hoped deal to be Brazil first IPO in 2012
By Joan Magee and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
Feb 9 Tourism company Brasil Travel
Turismo and its shareholders dropped plans to sell shares in an
initial public offering, in what could be seen as a chilly start
of the year for share offerings in Latin America's largest
economy.
The São Paulo-based company, which originally sought to
raise as much as 1.45 billion reais ($842 million) from the sale
of new shares, asked regulators late on Thursday to cancel its
request to become a publicly listed company.
Sources told International Financing Review and Reuters that
the deal, which, if priced, could have been the first IPO in
Brazil this year, floundered due to lack of investor demand.
The failure of the Brasil Travel IPO signals that investors,
who last year steered clear from those deals as Europe's debt
crisis worsened, will keep shunning companies with great
ambitions but an insufficient track record, poor earnings
visibility or that could be vulnerable to a downturn.
Brasil Travel had hired the investment banking units of
Credit Suisse Group, Barclays Plc, Flow
Corretora and Banco Santander to manage the IPO.
Market sources told Reuters on Thursday that bankers
considered reducing the suggested price tag to as low as 850
reais a share to secure demand, and allowing existing
shareholders to buy up to 50 percent of the offering, up from an
initial 15 percent threshold.
Brasil Travel on Wednesday cut the suggested price per share
to 1,000 reais ($578) from a prior range of 1,250 reais to 1,650
reais, Reuters reported on Wednesday. The company, the
by-product of about 35 mergers, and shareholders said in a
securities filing last month that they planned to offer up to
878,255 common shares.
IFR is a Thomson Reuters publication specialized in capital
markets coverage.
NEXT WINDOW
According to the IFR, the next window for a possible
offering by Brasil Travel could be early spring.
The company, which describes itself as Latin America's
largest travel operator by sales volume, sells airline tickets,
hotel reservations and foreign exchange services.
According to its IPO prospectus, sales reached 316 million
reais in the first nine months of last year, compared with 250
million reais in the same period of 2010.
Brasil Travel planned to use proceeds from the IPO to create
a single online sales platform, boost points of sale and offer
more products under its Stella Barros and Vaivoando tourism
agency brands.
Among shareholders of the tourism company are an investment
vehicle controlled by Rio de Janeiro-based consultancy firm
Dalty Assessoria, Banco Modal, and the founding partners of the
35 companies that merged to create Brasil Travel.
Last week, the Brazilian unit of Norway's Seadrill
postponed plans to sell up to $1 billion of new shares in an
IPO, citing the need to rework contractual terms with
state-controlled oil company Petrobras.