RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 6 Linx SA, Brazil's largest maker of on-premise retail software, and its private investors sold the company's initial public offering of stock at the top of the suggested price range, according to information filed with securities regulator CVM on Wednesday.

Linx stock was sold at 27 reais ($13.56) a share. The suggested price for the stock before the sale was between 23 reais and 27 reais a share.