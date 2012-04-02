* Company, shareholders file to sell at least 30.3 mln shares

* Additional, supplementary lots could add up to 10.5 mln shares

* Locamerica seeks to price IPO between 11 reais and 14 reais

* IPO could price on April 19, be Brazil's first this year

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO, April 2 Brazilian car rental firm Locamerica and its shareholders are seeking to raise up to 573.2 million reais ($313 million) in an initial public offering that could be the nation's first this year.

The São Paulo-based company will offer 18.82 million common shares at 11 to 14 reais apiece to raise funds for general purposes, according to a prospectus published on Monday.

Shareholders led by the private equity arm of Banco Votorantim plan to tender 12.15 million common shares, the prospectus said. Banks and shareholders can increase the offering by an additional 10.5 million shares.

The transaction is expected to close by April 19, and the shares are scheduled to start trading on April 20 under the symbol "LCAM3."

Locamerica could be the first company to list its shares on São Paulo's Bovespa stock exchange this year. News of its offering came after plans for what could have been the first three IPOs in Brazil since July sank over the past two months.

Investors are still reluctant to take on risky bets like IPOs, a mechanism often used by startup companies raise capital, and are instead pouring money into existing stocks, whose risks are easier to assess.

The underwriters are the investment banking units of Itaú Unibanco Holding, BTG Pactual, Bank of America, Votorantim and state-controlled Banco do Brasil .

FLAGGING IPOS

A symbol of Brazil's buoyant capital markets for most of the last decade, IPOs have languished in the past two years as prices sank for many names that went public. While most markets have gradually recovered from the global financial crisis of 2008, IPOs remain out of favor.

Brasil Travel Turismo on Feb. 9 asked regulators to cancel its request to go public, after failing to drum up enough demand for the shares. It had to slash the suggested IPO price twice during the process.

Tourism agency CVC, controlled by buyout giant Carlyle Group LP, also refrained from selling shares earlier this month.

The failure of these offerings suggests that investors, who last year steered clear of IPOs as Europe's debt crisis worsened, will keep shunning ambitious companies with an insufficient track record, lack of clarity about earnings, or are vulnerable to a downturn.