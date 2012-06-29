* Biosev is world's 2nd largest sugarcane crusher
* Suggests price tag of 16.50-20.50 reais a share
* Cane sector ripening for new wave of takeovers
By Asher Levine and Reese Ewing
SAO PAULO, June 29 The Brazilian unit of global
financial and commodities firm Louis Dreyfus Corp
said on Friday it will spin off its sugar and ethanol division
Biosev in an initial share offering that could raise up to $548
million for expansion plans.
Louis Dreyfus was one of the first multinational
corporations to enter the Brazilian cane sector, when it snapped
up the Santelisa Vale milling group in 2009 at what many thought
was a steal in the wake of the global financial crisis.
The Santelisa Vale mills, which were considered the crown
jewels of the sector and some of the most modern and efficient
mills at the time, were recently renamed Biosev in advance of
Louis Dreyfus' first public share offer.
Closely held, 160-year-old Louis Dreyfus partly follows
Glencore International Plc, which went public last year
as the rising price of commodities and the need to fund
expansion and investments strained its balance sheet.
European banks, major sources of funding for the global
commodities trade, have been tightening credit lines to brace
for asset writedowns on their balance sheets. At the same time,
Brazilian banks have partially taken up that slack and tried to
entice commodities companies to borrow or raise money in local
capital markets.
IPOs in Brazil, however, are at a standstill, with investors
increasingly averse to buying stock in companies that are not
widely known, in pre-operational phases, or in need of funding.
Instead, more investors are buying follow-on offerings because
risk is easier to assess than in IPOs.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Biosev is considered the second largest sugar cane crushing
firm in the world, according to the company's website. The group
owns 11 mills across Brazil's main cane growing state of Sao
Paulo and Minas Gerais and two other mills in the northeast. All
but one produce both sugar and ethanol. Combined sugar output is
about 2.8 million tonnes a year and ethanol 1.8 billion liters.
The IPO could raise up to 1.14 billion reais ($548 million),
according to terms of the transaction unveiled.
The company said the capital raised from the IPO would go to
expand its output of sugar cane, as well as its capacity to
produce sugar and ethanol.
Sao Paulo-based Biosev will sell as many as 55.64 million
common shares at a suggested price of between 16.50 reais and
20.50 reais a piece, the company said in a prospectus published
in a local newspaper. Pricing for the Biosev offering is
scheduled to take place on July 18, while trading on Brazil's
Bovespa exchange is expected to begin on July 20.
The company hired the investment-banking units of Banco
Santander, Banco Votorantim, Banco do
Brasil, Itaú Unibanco Holding, JPMorgan
Chase & Co, and Banco Bradesco to manage the
transaction.
FRAGILE SECTOR
Many milling groups and investors in Brazil, which had
highly leveraged their expansion plans when oil reached $147 a
barrel in the salad days of 2008, leading up to the U.S.
subprime mortgage crisis, were devastated when global credit
locked up later that year.
Mills are currently engaged at boosting the available supply
of cane, the raw material for sugar and ethanol production. The
industry has a constructed capacity to crush more than 600
million tonnes of cane, but the region's crop this 2012-2013
season is only likely to be about 510 million tonnes. This
shortfall greatly raises mills' operating costs.
Falling sugar prices and losses from ethanol production due
to the Brazilian government's decision to hold down fuel prices
have also contributed to continued fragility in the cane sector.
Some big mills are building capital for a potential new
round of acquisitions that could be unleashed in the near
future.
"My feeling is the current difficult market conditions in
the sugar and ethanol sector are going to soften up some
interesting assets for takeover," said an executive in a
multinational trading house with local cane milling operations.