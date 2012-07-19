NEW YORK/SAO PAULO, July 19 Biosev, the
Brazilian unit of global commodities firm Louis Dreyfus Corp
, suspended late plans to sell shares for the first
time, citing lack of demand, a source with knowledge of the
situation told the International Financing Review.
Sao Paulo-based Biosev sought to sell as many as
55.64 million common shares at a suggested price of between
16.50 reais and 20.50 reais apiece. The source told the IFR, as
the Thomson Reuters publication is known, that "we just didn't
have the book", in an indication that demand for the deal
faltered only hours before the transaction was prices.
The investor relations office of Biosev did not answer calls
after working hours.