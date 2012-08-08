* Company replaced share sale with $210 mln loan deal

* Signals caution among investors over IPOs in Brazil

SAO PAULO Aug 8 Biosev, the Brazilian unit of global commodities company Louis Dreyfus Corp, scrapped its plans for an initial public offering, citing growing market uncertainty locally and overseas.

Biosev, which announced the decision in major local newspapers on Wednesday, saw demand for the IPO falter only hours before it was to be priced on July 18.

The company recently raised $210 million in financing from a pool of banks, helping ease funding needs that it sought to meet through the IPO.

Parent company Louis Dreyfus, itself the subject of speculation in recent years over a potential IPO, had filed to offer up to 55.64 million common shares of Biosev in an IPO that could have raised as much as $548 million.

The withdrawal of Biosev's plans highlights how Brazil's once-hyped market for IPOs is still unattractive for skittish buyers in an unpredictable financial environment.

The decision signals that even global commodities groups with outstanding track records, such as 160-year-old French company Louis Dreyfus, are not exempt from investor skepticism over IPOs in Brazil. So far this year, just four IPO plans have successfully priced in Brazil, with shares trading around or slightly below their listing prices.

Biosev had hired the investment banking units of Banco Bradesco, Itaú Unibanco Holding, Banco Votorantim, Banco do Brasil, Banco Santander and JPMorgan Chase & Co to manage the IPO.

Louis Dreyfus was one of the first multinational groups to enter Brazil's cane sector, when it snapped up the ailing Santelisa Vale milling group in 2009 in what many industry specialists thought was a bargain in the wake of the global financial crisis.

Santelisa Vale, recently renamed Biosev, allowed Louis Dreyfus to vault from simply a major sugar trader and exporter in Brazil to the country's second-largest crusher of cane after Cosan.