* Controlling shareholder puts off deal on market rout
* Source says company aimed at raising $500 mln in IPO
* Pague Menos is fifth failed Brazilian IPO this year
* Itaú BBA was hired by Pague Menos to manage the IPO
SAO PAULO, July 11 Brazilian drugstore chain
Emprendimentos Pague Menos put off plans to sell shares for the
first time, three sources with direct knowledge of the situation
said, in the latest sign that demand for new equity in Latin
America's largest economy is faltering.
Deusmar Queirós, the retailer's controlling shareholder,
gave up on an initial public offering after market conditions
soured in the wake of a local economic slowdown and the impact
of the euro zone debt crisis, the sources told Reuters on
Wednesday. Pague Menos declined to confirm the information.
"Our capital markets have been losing their luster -- that's
the real reason behind the decision," said one of the sources,
who declined to be identified because the decision has not been
made public yet.
The failure of the Pague Menos offering signals that
investors, who last year steered clear of IPO deals as Europe's
debt crisis worsened, will keep shunning Brazilian companies
with great ambitions but an insufficient track record, poor
earnings visibility or that could be vulnerable to a downturn.
A fourth source with direct knowledge of the deal said Pague
Menos, Brazil's third-biggest drugstore by revenue, wanted to
raise about $500 million from the IPO. The deal was expected to
be launched by the end of June.
Initial public offerings by tourism companies Brasil Travel
Turismo and CVC, as well as the local unit of Spain's Isolux
Corsán and oil drilling company Seabras floundered, also
reflecting concern that new deals could come overpriced.
Queirós and the company hired Itaú BBA, the investment
banking unit of Itaú Unibanco Holding, to manage the
transaction. The investment banking units of Banco do Brasil
and Credit Suisse Group were hired as
co-managers for the deal.
The first source said that no strategic investor has yet
approached Pague Menos for the purchase of a stake. The same
source said a decision to continue with the IPO will gauge the
benefits of "taking advantage of the next window of opportunity"
and the cost of bankers and lawyers in the process.
Founded in 1981 by Queirós, Pague Menos has about 540 stores
across Brazil's 27 states and federal district.