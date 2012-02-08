* Company may seek price tag cut to lure IPO buyers
* If priced, this would be first IPO in Brazil this year
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Joan Magee
SAO PAULO/NEW YORK, Feb 8 Tourism company
Brasil Travel and its shareholders agreed to reduce on Wednesday
the price tag for an initial public offering in Brazil that
would be the first in the nation this year, five sources said on
Wednesday.
The company plans to cut the suggested price per share to
1,000 reais ($578) from a prior range of 1,250 reais to 1,650
reais, said the sources, who are not allowed to speak about the
deal publicly. The transaction is expected to price later on
Wednesday.
Brasil Travel, the by-product of 35 mergers over the past
year, and shareholders said in a securities filing last month
that they planed to offer as many as 878,255 common shares. At
the new price tag, the offering could raise up to 878.3 million
reais ($508 million).
The company, which describes itself as Latin America's
largest travel operator by sales volume, sells airline tickets,
hotel reservations and foreign exchange services.
According to its IPO prospectus, sales reached 316 million
reais in the first nine months of last year, compared with 250
million reais in the same period of 2010.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operational profitability known as
EBITDA, rose 28 percent to 118 million reais in the same period,
representing 37.2 percent of revenue.
With proceeds from the IPO, Brasil Travel will create a
single online sales platform, boost points of sale and offers
more products under its Stella Barros and Vaivoando tourism
agency brands.
Brasil Travel hired the investment banking units of Credit
Suisse Group, Barclays Plc, brokerage Flow
Corretora and Banco Santander to manage the
transaction.
Among shareholders of Brasil Travel are an investment
vehicle controlled by Rio de Janeiro-based consultancy firm
Dalty Assessoria, Banco Modal, and the founding partners of the
35 companies that merged to create Brasil Travel.
Last week, the Brazilian unit of Norway's Seadrill
postponed plans to sell up to $1 billion of new shares in an
IPO, citing the need to rework contractual terms with
state-controlled oil company Petrobras.