* Brazil's first IPO of 2012 to price Thurs
* Change in ownership limit for existing shareholders
By Sérgio Spagnuolo
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 9 - Tourism company Brasil Travel
and its shareholders are expected to price the company's initial
public offering on Thursday, according to a statement released
by the company.
The pricing for Brazil's first IPO of the year, originally
scheduled for Wednesday, had been delayed due to a change in the
number of shares existing shareholders and those involved in the
IPO are allowed to acquire in a secondary offering.
The limit went from 15 to 50 percent of the stock, not
including the supplementary lot and additional shares, in case
no additional demand is seen over one third of the shares
originally offered.
The company plans to cut the suggested price per share to
1,000 reais ($578) from a prior range of 1,250 reais to 1,650
reais, five sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
Brasil Travel and shareholders said in a securities filing
last month that they planned to offer as many as 878,255 common
shares. At the new price tag, the offering could raise up to
878.3 million reais ($508 million).