* U.S.-based General Atlantic to invest $202 million

* Share offering to help prop up Brazil's No. 2 airline

* Gol shares gain more than 5 pct (Recasts; Adds analyst comment, share movement,)

SAO PAULO, April 8 Shares of Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA jumped on Monday after the company named a major investor for the initial public offering of its Smiles SA customer loyalty unit.

Brazil's No. 2 airline plans to raise up to 1.35 billion reais ($681 million) in the Smiles IPO, according to a regulatory announcement on Monday, with pricing scheduled to take place on April 25.

The airline plans to sell at least 30.6 million common shares at between 20.70 reais and 25.80 reais each. An additional 13.5 million shares could be offered as part of the transaction, the securities filing said.

It said up to one-fifth of the offering will be purchased by U.S.-based buyout firm General Atlantic, which will invest 400 million reais ($202 million) in shares of the Smiles unit.

At 10:37 a.m. (1337 GMT), Gol shares were up 5.2 percent at 11.73 reais, their biggest intraday gain in more than a month.

"Today's rise likely has more to do with the General Atlantic deal than anything else," said Richard Cole, an analyst with XP Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro.

Cole said Gol shares, which are down more than 9 percent this year, have been pressured over concerns that the Smiles IPO might not bring in as much as the company was hoping for.

The sizable investment by General Atlantic helps bolster the outlook for a successful share offering, he added.

The Smiles IPO could help prop up Gol, which for the past year has struggled with a surge in operating costs, rising debt and an economic slowdown that temporarily weighed down demand for air travel. In recent months, Gol's fortunes have improved after the Brazilian currency gained ground against the dollar, helping tame costs, and economic growth began to gather steam.

Brazil's first loyalty program, Smiles was created by extinct carrier Viação Aérea Riograndense SA about two decades ago. It competes with Multiplus SA in Brazil's frequent flyer and coalition programs market.

Multiplus and Smiles sell points to financial institutions through affinity programs, airlines and retailers, receiving money upfront.

Gol and Smiles hired the investment-banking unit of Credit Suisse Group to manage the transaction, with co-managers including Banco do Brasil SA, Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Morgan Stanley & Co, Deutsche Bank AG and Banco Santander SA.

($1 = 1.98 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. and Asher Levine; Writing by Silvio Cascione and Asher Levine; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio and Maureen Bavdek)