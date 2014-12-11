Dec 11 12 companies issued prospectuses for
their Shanghai and Shenzhen IPOs. Please click the links for
details.
SHANGHAI
-Zhejiang Xinao Textiles Inc: bit.ly/1yArNtT
-Linewell Software Co Ltd: bit.ly/1GeOAwk
-Ningbo Gaofa Automotive Control System Co Ltd: bit.ly/1x3Yy2h
-Beijing GeoEnviron Engineering & Technology, Inc: bit.ly/1zyxBTJ
-Spring Airlines Co Ltd: bit.ly/1wA0mR3
-Suzhou Industrial Park Design & Research Institute Co Ltd:
bit.ly/1BzW1yC
SHENZHEN
-Sunflower Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd: bit.ly/12woYfD
-Guosen Securities Co Ltd: bit.ly/12OCsmL
-Sinomine Resource Exploration Co Ltd: bit.ly/1wA2IiO
-Zhejiang Canaan Technology Co Ltd: bit.ly/1skmx6z
-Guangdong Zhenye Technology Co Ltd: bit.ly/12wqwpY
-Zhejiang Jindun Fans Co Ltd: bit.ly/12OEROn
