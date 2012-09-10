Sept 10 The cost of going public in the United States was higher than anticipated for nearly half of the firms that have conducted IPOs in the last several years, according to a survey of the companies' chief financial officers.

Forty-eight percent of the CFOs responding to the poll by PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP said the high costs associated with an initial public offering, including underwriter, legal and external auditor fees, exceeded their expectations.

A majority of those surveyed also said their companies' one-time costs were more than $1 million, according to the report, released on Monday.

One-time legal fees, in particular, were seen as burdensome to smaller public offerings, making up more than 25 percent of overall IPO costs for transactions raising less than $50 million.

The newly enacted JOBS Act may provide some relief to these costs for so-called emerging growth companies - those with less than $1 billion in annual revenue looking to pursue an IPO - by relaxing certain accounting and disclosure requirements. The act allows these companies to issue two years of audited financial statements, rather than the three required now. It also permits reduced disclosure of executive compensation.

It is still too early to tell if companies will utilize these new provisions or if investors will continue to demand increased accounting requirements.