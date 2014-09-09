BRIEF-Saudi's Arriyadh Development posts Q1 profit 43.4 mln riyals
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsf2Ae) Further company coverage:
Sept 9 IPO Doradztwo Strategiczne SA :
* Says appoints Jaroslaw Ostrowski as new chairman of the management board, effective Sept. 8, 2014
* Says Jaroslaw Ostrowski was the vice chairman of the management board prior to his new role Source text for Eikon: [ID: nEB0970008]
Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsf2Ae) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit after tax $3 million versus $2.5 million year ago