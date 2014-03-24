LONDON, March 24 Europe has seen a glut of initial public offerings (IPOs) this year, with companies including Britain's Poundland and Denmark's ISS taking advantage of buoyant markets, and there are plenty of deals to come. Following are some of the largest IPOs under way or expected this year in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, as well as a selection of those already completed in March. ISSUER DATE LISTING EXPECTED BOOKRUNNERS EXPECTED LOCATION PROCEEDS ($ MLN) OW Bunker April 2 Copenhagen 20.5 MS, CA latest Danish ship fuel supplier OW Bunker IPO-OWBT.CO is aiming for a stock market value of up to 5.5 billion Danish crowns ($1 billion). Thurgauer April 7 SIX Swiss 181-209 ZK Swiss regional bank Thurgauer Kantonalbank has set the price range for its initial public offering at 64-74 Swiss francs per share and expects to list on the SIX Swiss Exchange on April 7. eDreams March/ Madrid 69 DB, JPM Odigeo April Online travel firm eDreams Odigeo, the owner of Opodo, is to launch an initial public offer of shares in Spain, aimed at institutional investors, to pay off debt and fund its further expansion. Just Eat April London 166 JPM, GS Online takeaway service Just Eat IPO-JEC.L plans to raise 100 million pounds ($166.3 million) from listing its shares on the London Stock Exchange in April. Matomy April London 100 UBS, BAML Israeli digital advertising firm Matomy Media Group IPO-MMGP.L is planning a London IPO to raise $100 million, and plans to spend $19.3 million of the proceeds on increasing its stake in Team Internet AG to 70 percent from 20 percent. Brit Group April London 275 JPM, UBS Netherlands-based insurer Brit Group IPO-BRIT.L is to raise up to 275 million pounds ($457.3 million) in a London listing, sources said, estimated to value the group at up to 1.1 billion pounds. Tnuva April Tel Aviv TBA TBA Tnuva, Israel's biggest food maker, is expected to file a prospectus with the Israel Securities Authority in the coming days for an initial public offering. Applus April Madrid TBA MS, UBS Spanish industrial testing and inspection firm Applus is likely to go ahead with an initial public offering of its shares in early April. Anima April Milan TBA UBS, BIMI, UC, GS Anima Holding , which controls Italian fund manager Anima SGR, is aiming to sell 55 percent of the group on the Milan stock market, seeking a valuation of 2.2-2.4 billion euros ($3.3 billion). Cambian April London 33 JPM Group British health company Cambian Group IPO-CMBG.L is planning to raise about 20 million pounds ($33.2 million) with a listing on the London Stock Exchange. Credit Bank TBA London TBA CT, MS, SB of Moscow A source familiar with the deal said the company is still considering an IPO this year but it would be difficult to get anything done in the current environment or second quarter. Detsky Mir TBA London 300-400 CS, CT, RenCap The Russian children's goods retailer, owned by conglomerate Sistema, has applied to local regulators for permission to list outside Russia but timing is uncertain under current market conditions. Multimedia Q2 Warsaw 328 TBA Poland's No.3 cable operator Multimedia wants to return to the Warsaw bourse with a share offering worth up to 1 billion zlotys ($328 million) after being delisted in 2012. Elior By summer Paris TBA DB, JPM, 2014 HSBC, CA French caterer Elior IPO-ELIO.PA plans to list on the Paris stock exchange by summer 2014. A sale could value Elior at about 4 billion euros. Com Hem By summer Stockholm TBA MS, JPM holidays BC Partners has picked banks to lead a stock market listing of Swedish cable operator Com Hem which could value the firm at more than 20 billion crowns ($3.1 billion), three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. NCB Q3 Saudi TBA TBA National Commercial Bank IPO-NACO.SE, Saudi Arabia's largest lender by assets, plans to sell a 15 percent stake in the kingdom's first bank IPO since 2008. NCB has assets of $101 billion. COMPLETED Grupo Lar March 5 Madrid 551 Grupo Lar shares rose 4 percent after it floated in Madrid on March 5 Poundland March 12 London 619 JPM, CS Shares in discount retailer Poundland made a strong debut on the London Stock Exchange, with the price jumping 33 percent Pets at Home March 12 London 462 BAML, GS, KKR Britain's biggest pet shop group Pets at Home priced its share offer at 245 pence, giving a debut market capitalisation of 1.225 billion pounds. ISS March 13 Copenhagen 1510 NOR, GS, UBS Shares in Danish outsourcing company ISS jumped by more than 15 percent from the offer price after they returned to the Copenhagen stock market Boohoo.com March 14 London 495 Shares in British online fashion retailer boohoo.com jumped by more than 50 percent, giving the firm a value of around 870 million pounds ($1.45 billion). Tanker March 20 Oslo 175 DNB Investments Tanker Investments' raised $175 million in an initial public offering in Oslo, valuing the firm at 2.9 billion crowns ($480 million) CANCELLED / POSTPONED Metro N/A London 1390 GS, SB German retailer Metro AG has put on ice a plan for a stock market listing of a stake in its Russian wholesale business because of market turmoil over the crisis in Ukraine. Ono N/A Madrid N/A DB, JPM Vodafone has agreed to buy Spain's largest cable operator Ono for 7.2 billion euros ($10 billion), diverting the Spanish firm's planned IPO. TBA = To be announced; CS= Credit Suisse; GS = Goldman Sachs; MS = Morgan Stanley; DB = Deutsche Bank; JPM = J.P. Morgan; BAML = Bank of America Merrill Lynch; CT = Citi; RenCap = Renaissance Capital; DNB = DNB Markets; NOR = Noreada; SB = Sberbank; CA = Credit Agricole; CR = Carnegie; ZK = Zuercher Kantonalbank; BIMI = Banca IMI; UC = UniCredit ($1 = 0.5982 British pounds) ($1 = 5.4161 Danish crowns) ($1 = 0.7256 euros)