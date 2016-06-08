ROME/MILAN, June 8 Italian air traffic control provider ENAV IPO-ENAV.MI aims to list on the market in the first half of July, after Britain's vote on European Union membership, the group's CEO said on Wednesday.

The Italian government, which is ENAV's sole owner, plans to sell up to 49 percent of the group in a deal that could fetch up to 1 billion euros as it struggles to meet a target to raise 8 billion euros from privatisations this year to cut debt.

"The initial plan was to go public by the end of June, but now the group and the treasury aim for a listing in the first two weeks of July as on June 23 there will be the Brexit referendum, which... could distract investors," ENAV Chief Executive Patrizia Neri told a parliamentary committee in Rome, confirming what sources told Reuters last month.

ENAV is the sole provider of air traffic control services in Italy. Each year it handles around 1.8 million flights in Italian airspace and provides services to more than 40 airports there.

Last year the group made nearly 850 million euros ($970 million) in revenues, mostly via service fees set by the European Commission under a multi-year programme.

Neri said the fact that the current fee programme runs until 2019 should ensure stable earnings in the next few years, giving investors medium-term visibility on its prospects.

Barclays Capital, Credit Suisse and Mediobanca are global coordinators for the initial public offering, while Banca IMI, JP Morgan and UniCredit are joint bookrunners. Advisory company Equita and legal firm Allen & Overy are advisors for ENAV. ($1 = 0.8770 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Alberto Sisto; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)