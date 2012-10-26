Oct 26 Spanish telecoms firm Telefonica has narrowed the indicative price range for the listing of its German unit, sources close to the process said on Friday. The following are some of the largest IPOs underway or expected in the coming months in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, as well as those already completed this month. ISSUER DATE LISTING EXPECTED BOOKRUNNERS EXPECTED LOCATION PROCEEDS ($ mln) ============================================================================================== 02 Germany Oct 30 Frankfurt 2,000 JPM, UBS - Spain's Telefonica plans to list as much as 23.17 percent of its German unit as part of its plans to raise cash and trim its large debt. It is offering the shares at between 5.50 euros and 6 euros each. MegaFon Nov London 2,000 MS, Sberbank, Citi, CS, VTB - Russia's second-largest mobile phone operator plans to list around 15 percent of its shares in London, but has postponed the roadshow for the offering until after its third-quarter results in early November. PointPark Properties Nov London 400 CS, DB - The warehouse owner and developer plans to list its shares to help fund the purchase of a property portfolio and reduce debt. Moleskine Nov Milan TBA GS, Mediobanca, UBS - The Italian notebook maker has filed listing documents with the Italian regulator, and could float as early as November. PHN Nov Warsaw TBA TBA - Poland's state-owned real estate group has revived its plans to list later this year, but has said selling a majority stake to a strategic investor would be the best solution. COMPLETED BACIT Oct 26 London 334 JPM - The Battle Against Cancer Investment Trust (BACIT), which plans to invest 1 percent of its funds per year in cancer research projects, priced its offering at 100 pence per share. ZE PAK Oct 23 Warsaw 217 CS, ING, JPM, UniCredit - The Polish government sold its 50 percent stake in the power firm as part of its privatisation programme, pricing the offering at 26.2 zlotys per share, near the lower end of its earlier range. Its shares will begin trading around Oct 30. EFG Financial Oct 19 Zurich 157 CS - Swiss bank EFG International reduced its stake in its investment arm EFG Financial Products to 25 percent, pricing the shares at 45 Swiss francs per share. Borregaard Oct 18 Oslo 302 ABG Sundal Collier, UBS - Norwegian conglomerate Orkla priced the float of its specialist chemicals arm at 21 crowns per share, towards the bottom end of its original 20 to 25 crowns per share range. MD Medical Group Oct 12 London 311 DB, JPM - The Russian firm raised $150 million to fund the expansion of its hospital network, pricing its offering of global depositary receipts in the lower half of its original guidance range. The sale also included some existing shares sold by MD Medical Holding. Direct Line Oct 11 London 1,300 GS, MS, UBS - Royal Bank of Scotland sold 30 percent of its insurance arm, pricing the offering near the middle of its original range and has seen its shares trade up since. Talanx Oct 2 Frankfurt 600 DB, Berenberg, Citi, JPM - Germany's third biggest insurer priced its offering at the lower end of its range and has seen its stock trade higher since debuting. The sale, which was announced, then cancelled, only to be revived again within days, was smaller than originally planned. CANCELLED Promsvyazbank Oct Moscow/London 500 HSBC, JPM, RenCap - One of Russia's largest non-state lenders postponed its plans to list a 20 percent stake due to weak investor demand. KSPG H2 Frankfurt TBA DB, Commerzbank, BoAML - German defence group Rheinmetall cancelled plans to list its automobile parts division because of political and market uncertainty in the euro zone. TBA = To be announced; CS= Credit Suisse; GS = Goldman Sachs; MS = Morgan Stanley; DB = Deutsche Bank; JPM = J.P. Morgan; BoAML = Bank of America Merrill Lynch; RenCap = Renaissance Capital (Compiled by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)