LONDON, June 5 Video games retailer, Game
Digital IPO-GAME.L is to be valued at up to 360 million pounds
($603.13 million) in its London share flotation, sources
familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
The video games chain, which has 560 stores across the UK
and Spain has set its price range for its initial public
offering at 200-212 pence a share, the sources said.
The price range gives Game Digital, which has been owned by
U.S. hedge fund Elliott Advisors since it bought the UK and
Spain businesses out of administration in 2012, an equity value
of 340-360 million pounds. Books are already covered ahead of
its pricing on Friday, the sources said.
The listing will test what appetite remains for new share
offerings by British retail companies. A string of firms from
Poundland to Pets at Home have already
floated this year, but niche clothing chain Fat Face pulled its
planned 110 million-pound offer.
Game Digital declined to comment. Cannacord Genuity is
acting as financial adviser and joint bookrunner alongside HSBC
and Liberum.
($1 = 0.5969 British Pounds)
