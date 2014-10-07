* Investment openings sought as island industry surges

* Tasmania salmon trade seen doubling in 15 years

* Supply fuels growing Australia appetite for healthier food (Recasts, adds company and analyst comment)

By Byron Kaye and Jane Wardell

SYDNEY, Oct 7 Australian salmon farmer Huon Aquaculture Group Ltd is planning to raise A$133 million ($116 million) in an initial public offering, tapping into demand from investors for more chances to put money into the country's fast-growing marine farming sector.

Huon will become the second salmon producer in Tasmania's burgeoning fish farming industry to join the Australian stock exchange after Tassal Group Ltd. Tassal's market value has tripled over the past two years to more than $460 million.

Formed by husband and wife team Frances and Peter Bender in 1986, Huon plans to sell 27.9 million shares at A$4.75 each, according to a prospectus lodged with the Sydney exchange on Monday. The Benders will retain 68 percent of the company, which will have a total market value of A$415 million, and will invest proceeds in growing hatchery and marine farm facilities.

Salmon is the premier product in Tasmania's aquaculture sector, which has emerged as its fastest growing industry since environmental concerns led to the decline of its once dominant logging industry. The island state's industry - the country's leader - is now worth around A$500 million annually by sales with producers planning to double that within the next 15 years.

Annual salmon sales in Australia as a whole are approaching A$600 million with production forecast to reach about 60,000 tonnes in 2015, up from just 55 tonnes 20 years ago. Currently 82 percent of salmon consumed in Australia is produced domestically, while 18 percent is imported from countries like Norway and Denmark, according to Huon's prospectus.

"We're heading for a prolonged high-cycle environment," said Gorjan Nikolik, an analyst at Rabobank International, referring to demand growing faster than supply globally.

"Salmon is a protein of demand. It's the health angle, Omega-3s, people concerned about obesity and cardiovascular disease, they find that salmon is a healthy protein," said Kikolik, speaking by telephone from the Netherlands. "On the other hand, in developing countries it's not just healthy, it's prestigious."

LOCAL DEMAND

Unlike other Australian food producing sectors, eagerly attempting to tap into rising demand from Asia, salmon producers are currently firmly focused on the domestic market. Both Tassal and Huon have cut exports in response to growing demand for fresh, quality salmon in Australia thanks in large part to the increasing popularity of Japanese-style sushi and sashimi.

"In the early 1980s there was no fresh salmon in Australia, now we're seeing huge demand as people grow more health conscious," Huon co-founder Frances Bender told Reuters in an interview in July. "We can get premium prices and higher margins here than we can exporting."

Still, exports could be a future focus. Bender said the innovative nature of the industry left it well-placed to take advantage of Asian demand in the future.

Huon harvested 15.2 million kilogrammes of gutted salmon in the 2014 financial year, generating revenue of A$188.4 million. It's investing some A$43 million in new technology at its fish farm in Hideaway Bay in southern Tasmania, including innovative salmon pens designed to keep out seals and other predators.

The IPO, managed by Credit Suisse AG, is priced at a discount to larger rival Tassal, to lure investors who might be wary of an A$200 million four-year capital expenditure programme to fuel growth. Tassal's shares were trading 0.6 percent higher at A$3.65 on Tuesday.

Huon, Tassal and privately held competitor Petuna are trading on Tasmania's reputation for clean and green produce. The island is the only Australian state to ban genetically modified food crops and animal feed, increasing the price it can command for its produce.

But not all in the industry, which includes trout, abalone, mussel, oyster and rock lobster farmers, are happy with the salmon sector's rapid growth.

The Tasmanian Abalone Council, whose members export to China, has called for a moratorium on salmon farm expansion to allow for a detailed environmental study of what it says is an adverse impact from the farms.

