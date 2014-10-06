SYDNEY Oct 7 Huon Aquaculture Group Ltd,
Australia's second-largest salmon farmer, said it plans to raise
A$133 million ($117 million) in a sharemarket listing which
would give the company a total value of A$415 million.
Huon, started by husband and wife Peter and Frances Bender
in the island state of Tasmania in 1986, plans to sell 27.9
million shares at A$4.75 each, according to a prospectus lodged
with authorities on Monday. The Benders will retain a 68 percent
stake.
(1 US dollar = 1.1409 Australian dollar)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Pullin)