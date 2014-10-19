NEW YORK Oct 19 Lending Club, the world's
largest online marketplace directly connecting borrowers and
investors, has chosen the New York Stock Exchange for its
initial public offering, the Financial Times reported Sunday.
The FT, which cited unnamed sources familiar with the
planned listing, also reported that the San Francisco-based
company's IPO is expected to launch before the end of the year,
citing the sources.
Lending Club and NYSE did not immediately return emailed and
phone requests for comment.
Lending Club, which has facilitated more than $5 billion in
loans since its launch in 2007, filed with U.S. regulators for
an IPO of common stock on Aug. 27. The company filed to raise
$500 million from the offering, but did not reveal how many
shares it planned to sell.
Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co and
Citigroup are the underwriters for the offering, Lending
Club said in a preliminary filing on Aug. 27.
Peer-to-peer (P2P) lending lets investors lend directly to
individuals and businesses and uses low-cost online platforms to
cut out banks. The P2P lending industry rose to prominence
during the global financial crisis, plugging a hole left by the
reluctance of cash-strapped banks to lend to small businesses.
Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers and former
Morgan Stanley Chief Executive John Mack are on Lending Club's
board. The company is headed by Renaud Laplanche, a former head
of product management for Oracle Corp.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Nick Zieminski)