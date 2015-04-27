April 27 Multiconsult ASA:
* Intends to apply for a listing on the Oslo Stock Exchange.
Pre-marketing of the IPO is expected to commence in May 2015
* Says has grown its net operating revenues from NOK 552
million in 2003 to NOK 1,987 million in 2014
* Says ABG Sundal Collier and Arctic Securities as are
acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners in the
IPO
* Prior to the IPO, the current largest shareholder,
Stiftelsen Multiconsult ("Multiconsult Foundation"), has agreed
to purchase all of the WSP Group's shares (24.7%), raising the
Foundation's ownership to 45.9%. The Foundation intends to
reduce its ownership in the IPO, but will remain a major
long-term shareholder
* The IPO will comprise a public offering to institutional
and retail investors in Norway and a private placement to
certain institutional investors, where the current major
shareholder, The Multiconsult Foundation, as well as other
shareholders, intend to reduce their ownership
* Multiconsult is a multidisciplinary engineering consulting
firm
Source text for Eikon:
(Reporting By Terje Solsvik)