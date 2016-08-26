NEW YORK, Aug 26 (IFR) - Private equity firms are
increasingly choosing outright sales instead of IPOs when it
comes to cashing out of their investments as ECM is unable to
compete with buyers capitalising on accommodative debt markets.
Private sales are faster, less unpredictable, and let
sponsors cash in without having to pay down debt, which is
normally required before a highly leveraged company can list.
And with credit markets rallying alongside stocks, access to
cheap credit is emboldening both corporate buyers and other PE
firms to bid for assets.
"It's not just sponsors, but corporate buyers have been
aggressive too," said Chris Sullivan, head of sponsors US at
Barclays.
"Given the better tone in the credit market, the sale option
is looking relatively more attractive, because a sponsor can get
better financing and in turn offer a more competitive price."
TWO ROADS
To keep all options open, sponsors have been following a
dual track of filing for a public listing while still actively
looking for a viable private acquirer.
"Recently, the dual-track processes have been more likely to
result in a sale," Sullivan told IFR.
In order to maximise the appeal of IPOs, private equity
firms have often had to cut the price of the deals with a steep
discount to generate a pop for buyers of the stock.
The eight private-equity backed IPOs that have priced so far
in 2016, for example, have on average returned a hefty 31%.
One deal - SiteOne Landscape Supply, taken public by Clayton
Dubilier & Rice in May - has returned an eye-watering 89%.
It was an appealing deal, but it was also priced very
cheaply to comparables. CD&R could afford to do so: it had
already recouped US$176m from a dividend recap in April.
As one of the underwriters at the time told IFR: "They were
playing with house money."
PRIVATE THOUGHTS
By contrast, private sales have been looking like the better
move for many PE firms of late.
Thomas H Lee Partners, for example, was planning a
mid-August IPO for inVentiv Health, a pharmaceutical research
company.
Just two weeks before the IPO was to begin marketing,
however, THL decided instead to sell half of its stake in the
company to Advent International.
Sources familiar with the process said the US$3.8bn
valuation obtained through the sale was less than what inVentiv
had hoped to achieve through an IPO. But because of inVentiv's
leverage around the 6x level in the run-up to the IPO, the
offering had to be structured as an all-primary deal.
All the proceeds would have gone to pay down debt to get
leverage under the 4.5x level now typically needed to get stock
investors on board, stopping THL from extracting any cash until
several months after the IPO.
Selling half the business to Advent, however, allowed the
private equity firm to immediately return capital to its
partners and retain the high leverage in the business.
Advent has had no trouble lining up US$2.65bn in debt
commitments to back its equity investment and refinance existing
debt.
NOT DONE YET
Recent deals such as Xylem's US$1.7bn take-out of Sensus USA
and Teleperformance's US$1.5bn purchase of Language Line also
removed two private equity-backed companies from the IPO queue.
Another option is the dividend recap, used by CD&R in the
SiteOne deal, in which private equity firms recapitalise to pay
themselves a dividend and draw out some return.
But only a few recap deals have crossed the line this year.
Apollo-owned McGraw-Hill Global Education successfully
brought a bond and loan package to market in April that included
a small dividend recap component.
A month earlier, however, transportation company TRAC
Intermodal failed to lure investors into a new bond sale that
would have mostly financed a dividend to its private equity
owner Fortress Investment Group.
Even while the outright sale approach gains traction, the
IPO track remains a viable exit plan as buyers become more
amenable to higher prices and leverage multiples.
"It is a marriage of two objectives," said Neil Mitchell,
head of financial sponsors ECM origination at Credit Suisse.
"The buyside needs new investment ideas that generate alpha.
And sponsors want to sell while reference stocks are trading at
premium valuations."
