* Plans to ease the route to market for tech firms
* Could see changes to free float, reporting requirements
By Kylie MacLellan
LONDON, Sept 20 Britain plans to make it easier
for technology firms to list their shares in London, the
government said on Thursday, in an attempt to stem the flow of
high-growth companies heading across the Atlantic in search of
capital.
Europe has seen a slowdown in initial public offerings
(IPOs) generally over the last two years, as euro zone debt
worries buffeted stock markets, and some technology firms have
ditched their attempts to go public in Europe in favour of the
United States - a more well established hub for tech flotations.
"There is a rich crop of innovative European high-tech
companies that will be going to the financial market over the
next few years. We're determined to make sure that as many as
possible should do an IPO and float in the UK, not elsewhere,"
David Willetts, Minister of State for Universities and Science,
said in a statement.
Plans developed with the London Stock Exchange and
which Reuters revealed last week, will likely
include a new route to the stock market for high growth
companies, particularly internet and technology businesses, and
changes to rules on free float, eligibility criteria and
reporting requirements.
The aim is that this route will act as a "launch pad" for
European mid-sized high growth businesses seeking a full premium
listing on London's main market, the government said.
The move follows U.S. President Barack Obama's JOBS Act
earlier this year, which reduced the regulatory requirements for
small companies going public on U.S. stock exchanges.
The British government's changes, aimed at making the UK an
equally attractive place for companies to raise capital, are
part of its broader quest for economic stimulus and employment
growth that could inject some life into the moribund economy.
"The quality of the entire business ecosystem will improve
if the UK remains globally competitive, and particularly so with
the US, so that we retain more of our best tech companies and
all the jobs and revenues that they create," said Reshma Sehoni,
partner at Seedcamp, which invests in early stage tech firms.
The government said it would also review regulations which
may be deterring investors from funding growth companies, and
would work with LSE to try and widen the availability of equity
capital for both UK and international businesses in London.