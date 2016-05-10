MILAN May 10 The pre-marketing of Veneto Banca's IPO-VENE.MI one billion euro cash call, due to kick off this week, will be delayed by one week and is now likely to start on May 19-20, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

"It has slipped back a week for technical reasons," one of the sources said.

A second source said the delay was because the bank's new board needed time to assess a series of issues.

Veneto Banca is looking to raise money in a listing of its shares on the Milan bourse to fill a capital shortfall identified by European Central Bank supervisors and avert the threat of being wound down.

Last week the lender's shareholders appointed a new board. (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia and Stephen Jewkes)