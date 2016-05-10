UPDATE 1-Tata Steel agrees British pensions deal
LONDON, May 16 Tata Steel has agreed the key commercial terms of a deal to cut benefits and improve the funding position of its British pension scheme, the Indian company said on Tuesday.
MILAN May 10 The pre-marketing of Veneto Banca's IPO-VENE.MI one billion euro cash call, due to kick off this week, will be delayed by one week and is now likely to start on May 19-20, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
"It has slipped back a week for technical reasons," one of the sources said.
A second source said the delay was because the bank's new board needed time to assess a series of issues.
Veneto Banca is looking to raise money in a listing of its shares on the Milan bourse to fill a capital shortfall identified by European Central Bank supervisors and avert the threat of being wound down.
Last week the lender's shareholders appointed a new board. (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia and Stephen Jewkes)
* CNQC Asset Management entered into limited partnership agreement with Great Wall International Investment, Guotsing Asset Management, Initial Lp and general partner