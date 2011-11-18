HONG KONG Nov 18 New China Life Insurance Co Ltd and Shanghai Baoxin Auto Sales & Service obtained approval to list shares in initial public offerings in Hong Kong, IFR reported on Friday, citing sources with knowledge of the deals.

The company would start pre-marketing the deal on Monday, with a roadshow set to start the week of Nov. 28, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Shanghai Baoxin, a dealer in Eastern China for the world's biggest luxury car maker Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, also secured approval from the Hong Kong stock exchange for its up to $800 million IPO, IFR said. The company would start pre-marketing the deal on Nov. 21, with no set date for a roadshow, it added.

China International Capital Corp (CICC) and UBS Securities are the lead underwriters of New China Life's Shanghai offering. UBS and CICC are also handling the Hong Kong portion of the deal with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas SA , Deutsche Bank AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc , HSBC Holdings Plc and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley were hired to handle the Shanghai Baoxin offering. (Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Chris Lewis)