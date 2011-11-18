HONG KONG Nov 18 New China Life Insurance
Co Ltd and Shanghai Baoxin Auto Sales & Service obtained
approval to list shares in initial public offerings in Hong
Kong, IFR reported on Friday, citing sources with knowledge of
the deals.
The company would start pre-marketing the deal on Monday,
with a roadshow set to start the week of Nov. 28, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters publication.
Shanghai Baoxin, a dealer in Eastern China for the world's
biggest luxury car maker Bayerische Motoren Werke AG,
also secured approval from the Hong Kong stock exchange for its
up to $800 million IPO, IFR said. The company would start
pre-marketing the deal on Nov. 21, with no set date for a
roadshow, it added.
China International Capital Corp (CICC) and UBS Securities
are the lead underwriters of New China Life's Shanghai offering.
UBS and CICC are also handling the Hong Kong portion of the deal
with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas SA
, Deutsche Bank AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc
, HSBC Holdings Plc and JPMorgan Chase &
Co.
JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley were hired to handle the
Shanghai Baoxin offering.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by
Chris Lewis)