When specialty chip maker
Audience Inc went public in May this year, investors
jumped at the opportunity to invest in a supplier to Apple Inc
and ride the coattails of its success in the consumer
electronics market.
But when Audience announced last week that its technology
was unlikely to be used in the new iPhone, the stock plunged
more than 60 percent and is now an example of the perils of
investing in small companies that rely on one or two big clients
for the bulk of their business.
"Companies that have massive concentration with one customer
and without really strong checks and balance on that customer
relationship, it's a risk," said Jeremy Levine, a partner with
Bessemer Venture Partners and not an investor in Audience.
Mountain View, California-based Audience makes chips that
improve the voice quality in mobile devices by filtering out
background noise. It went public in May at $17 per share, or a
valuation of roughly $330 million.
The stock, which rose to as high as $23.41 in mid-June,
closed at $6.75 on Wednesday, making it the worst U.S. IPO this
year, with $200 million of market value wiped out in the past
four trading days since the iPhone news.
Niche technology companies like Audience are often pitched
by Wall Street banks as a way for investors to gain exposure to
high-flying tech companies at relatively lower valuations.
Some of these companies emerge from the shadow of their
clients and become successful in their own right, such as
Qualcomm Inc, which once relied on a handful of South
Korean customers and is now a leading wireless chipmaker.
But others suffered as key relationships deteriorated. In
2006, semiconductor company Portal Player was hit after Apple
dumped the firm as its media processor chip vendor for the iPod.
Portal Player, which had gone public just two years prior and
relied on Apple for 90 percent of its revenue, was later
acquired by Nvidia Corp.
Audience "shows how dangerous some of these IPOs can be,"
said Timothy Loughran, a finance professor at the University of
Notre Dame. "Just one quick announcement can blow up the stock.
Some of these companies are less developed and haven't yet
gotten a large client base."
Audience itself has warned about such risks in its IPO
prospectus for investors, citing its reliance on one original
equipment manufacturer (OEM) and its contract manufacturers
(CMs). Audience said 75 percent of its 2011 revenue came from
contract manufacturers for Apple.
"We are substantially dependent on a single OEM and its CMs,
for our revenue and our relationship with this OEM is undergoing
a significant transition from the sale of voice and audio
processors to the license of our processor IP, which may have a
material and negative effect on our business, financial
condition, operating results and cash flows," Audience said in
the prospectus.
BEYOND APPLE
Audience did not say why Apple decided to drop its chips but
said on a conference call with analysts last Friday that Apple
has built up its own audio team.
While some law firms have said they are investigating
potential claims against Audience for failing to adequately
disclose the Apple risk, Audience Chief Executive Peter Santos
said he is confident that "we have conducted ourselves with
integrity."
"At the time when we were wanting to go public and thinking
about that, we had very good visibility into the diversification
away from Apple and towards Samsung and other customers," Santos
said in a telephone interview.
Samsung Electronics accounted for 36 percent of
Audience's revenue for the three months to March 31, 2012, up
from 5 percent in the year earlier period. In contrast, Apple's
contribution had fallen to 62 percent of revenue from 95 percent
during the same period, according to Audience's IPO prospectus.
Santos said he expects major Asian tech vendors, including
Huawei Technology Co Ltd, ZTE Corp, HTC
Corp and LG Electronics, to be among
Audience's significant customers over the next 12 months.
Beyond mobile devices, the company sees demand for its voice
and audio technology in automobile infotainment systems, digital
televisions, notebook computers and ultrabooks, the CEO said.
Audience's stock tumble underscores the risks that face
investors of companies dependent on a few large customers.
Another example is social gaming company Zynga Inc,
which is heavily reliant on Facebook users playing its games.
Zynga shares cratered when Facebook Inc's IPO flopped,
and the stock is down about 70 percent for the year to date.
Shares of prepaid cards provider Green Dot Corp,
which went public in July 2010, fell 63 percent this year after
several of the company's retailers began selling competing
products, including Wal-Mart Stores Inc. Green Dot
derived roughly 60 percent of revenue from Wal-Mart.
"When people invest in IPOs of innovative companies, they
need to understand it could be a really big hit but there's a
chance of it falling back also," said Christopher Austin, a
partner in Goodwin Procter LLP's technology practice. "It just
takes one product change or one decision by your main customer
who decides to develop its own technology."
Venture firm New Enterprise Associates may stand to lose the
most from Audience, as it held roughly 21 percent of the
company's shares outstanding as of June 30, according to a
regulatory filing. The firm declined to comment.
Wellington Management, AllianceBernstein and JPMorgan Asset
Management were Audience's largest institutional shareholders as
of June 30, owning a combined 11.8 percent. It was not
immediately clear if they still own the stock. Wellington
Management and JPMorgan could not be reached for comment,
AllianceBernstein declined to comment.