UPDATE 2-Teva's new asthma inhaler poses first competition for GSK's Advair
April 20 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Thursday launched an asthma inhaler that will be the first direct competition to GlaxoSmithKline's best-selling Advair.
Nov 18 Ipsen SA :
* Renews collaboration with the Salk Institute For Biological Studies (Salk Institute) in medical sciences for another three years
* Objective for Ipsen and Salk Institute is to achieve critical insights in understanding of human diseases to develop new therapies
* Research under renewed Salk-Ipsen Life Sciences Program to be carried outin next three years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
April 20 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Thursday launched an asthma inhaler that will be the first direct competition to GlaxoSmithKline's best-selling Advair.
April 20Visa Inc on Thursday reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and said it expects full-year profit at the high end of its forecast, as it benefits from the purchase of Visa Europe and big credit-card portfolio wins back home.