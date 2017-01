Fitch: Ruling on Aetna-Humana Deal Unlikely to Change Ratings Absent Appeal

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings does not plan to take immediate rating action on Aetna Inc. (AET) and Humana, Inc. (HUM) following today's U.S. District Court ruling in a civil suit filed by the Department of Justice (DOJ). The judge's ruling effectively prohibits AET from moving forward with its previously announced acquisition of HUM. Absent legal action by AET or HUM to appeal the ruling and assuming the merger agreem