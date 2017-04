PARIS Nov 6 French drugmaker Ipsen announced a share buy-back programme on Wednesday aimed at the repurchase of 800,000 shares, or 0.95 percent of the capital.

Ipsen said it had mandated Natixis to carry out the buy-back between Nov. 6 and May 6, adding that the shares would be cancelled.

The stock closed at 32.55 euros on Tuesday. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)