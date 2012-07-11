(Adds analyst comment, background)
PARIS, July 11 French drugmaker Ipsen
said on Wednesday it had scrapped the planned sale of its
primary-care plant in Dreux, west of Paris, on the back of
better-than-expected sales since the start of the year.
The statement came a day after Ipsen's stock slumped 11
percent, hit by the company's announcement that it was putting
two late-stage clinical trials for an experimental haemophilia
drug on hold.
"There's been a change in the economic environment ...
There's been more international volume from countries like
China, Russia," said a spokesman for Ipsen, which he said had
been in advanced talks to sell the site since putting it up for
sale last year.
An analyst speaking on condition of anonymity said: "This is
positive, considering the better-than-expected evolution of
volumes and that there won't be any dilutive transaction for the
time being."
Last year, Ipsen was forced to review its strategy as its
primary-care products faced generic competition and
government-imposed price cuts.
As a result, it said it would accelerate growth in the
United States and emerging markets, shift its focus toward drugs
prescribed by specialists and seek a partner for the primary
care business.
Ipsen's spokesman said the company had faced no political
pressure to halt the sale of the Dreux site, which employs more
than 580 people and has a distribution centre handling 10,000
tons of drugs a year.
The new centre-left administration of President Francois
Hollande has pledged to enact new laws to stop companies firing
workers just to boost profits.
