* Lower operating margins seen in 2012
* 2011 net profit totals 400,000 euros
* Primary care drugs to decline around 15 pct in 2012
(Adds details)
PARIS, Feb 29 French drug company Ipsen
on Wednesday predicted shrinking margins and sliding
primary drug sales this year after one-off charges almost wiped
out profits in 2011.
The company said it was targeting a 15 percent operating
margin this year, down from 17.3 percent in 2011, reflecting
the lower profitability of prescribed drugs in France due to
price cuts and the loss of state reimbursement on memory-loss
treatment Tanakan.
Primary care drug sales are expected to decline around 15
percent in 2012, although sales of specialty drugs, where the
company is refocusing its business, are forecast to increase
between 8 and 10 percent, Ipsen said.
Last year, Ipsen said it would accelerate growth in the
United States and emerging markets as it reorganises operations.
The company was forced to review its strategy as its primary
care products faced generic competition and government-imposed
price cuts.
Net profit in 2011 totaled 400,000 euros ($537,000), down
from 95.3 million a year earlier, as the drug maker booked
several one-off charges, including a cut in the value of its
stake in U.S. biotech company Inspiration Biopharmaceuticals.
Ipsen controls 40.7 percent of Inspiration.
Sales in the year rose 5.4 percent to 1.16 billion, driven
by growth of specialty care drugs.
Shares in Ipsen, which have lost around 10 percent of their
value in the last year, closed at 22.10 euros on Tuesday, giving
the company a market capitalisation of 1.84 billion.
($1 = 0.7450 euros)
(Reporting by Elena Berton)