PARIS Dec 15 French drugmaker Ipsen
is investing $45 million in its Massachusetts research
and development centre and relocating its United States
headquarters to New Jersey as it seeks to accelerate growth in
North America, it said on Thursday.
The company said it plans to expand and renovate its
research centre in Milford, Massachusetts, which will house
drug-development and manufacturing facilities.
Its U.S. headquarters will move to Bridgewater, New Jersey,
from Brisbane, California, to help it better coordinate
operations with its main headquarters in Paris, with operations
due to start at the new site by April, Ipsen said.
Ipsen unveiled plans in June to more than double sales and
triple operating profits by 2020 as it refocuses its strategy
and accelerates growth in the United States and emerging
countries.
The company is seeking to reassure investors about a drug
pipeline that has suffered several setbacks, including the
latest failure of cancer drug Irosustat, which analysts saw as a
key asset with blockbuster potential.
Ipsen has been forced to review its strategy as its primary
care products - drugs prescribed by general practitioners such
as Forlax for constipation and Smecta against diarrhoea - face
generic competition and are subject to healthcare spending cuts.
