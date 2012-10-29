(Adds comment, details)

PARIS Oct 29 Ipsen improved its outlook for 2012 as it reported a 5 percent increase in third-quarter revenue driven by sales of drugs prescribed by specialist doctors.

France's second-largest listed drugmaker said on Monday that sales of specialty care drugs should grow around 10 percent this year, compared with a previously forecast range of 8-10 percent.

"We believe our specialty care activity shows robustness and resilience in the current macroeconomic environment and challenging market conditions," Chief Executive Marc de Garidel said in a statement.

Ipsen confirmed that sales of medicines prescribed by family doctors should decline around 15 percent in 2012, with full-year margins reaching around 15 percent of total sales.

Sales rose to 295 million euros ($382 million) in the three months to Sept. 30 from 281 million a year earlier, Ipsen said.

Ipsen shares, which have lost around 24 percent since the start of the year, closed at 18.40 euros on Friday. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton)