PARIS, July 28 French drugmaker Ipsen
said on Thursday it had raised its full-year guidance for
specialty care sales growth as it reported first half results.
* Ipsen says raises 2016 guidance for specialty care sales
growth to greater than 12 percent and reaffirms target for core
operating margin of around 21 percent
* Says H1 revenue at 763.8 million euros ($844.99 million),
up 9.7 percent excluding currencies
* Says H1 consolidated net profit up 47.4 percent at 133.3
million euros
* Says H1 specialty care sales up 14.3 percent to 613.5
million euros
* Group had previously targeted specialty care sales growth
year-on-year in excess of 10 percent
($1 = 0.9039 euros)
