By Elena Berton

PARIS, Feb 2 French pharmaceutical company Ipsen on Thursday said its 2011 results would be hit by significant impairment charges, despite reporting a 14.6 percent fourth-quarter sales hike.

The company said it expects to record pretax impairment charges of between 150 and 180 million, or 110 million and 130 million after tax, in 2011.

The charges reflect uncertainties on the supply of children's growth disorder drug Increlex, some assets related to the primary care business as well as Ipsen's reassessment of Inspiration Biopharmaceutical's sales forecasts. Ipsen owns 40.7 percent of the US biotech company.

Sales in the three months to Dec. 31 rose to 295.8 million euros ($390.40 million), while full-year 2011 sales rose 5.4 percent to 1.159 billion, driven by specialty therapies and international markets.

Last year Ipsen said it would accelerate growth in the United States and emerging countries after unveiling a reshuffle of its business.

The company is seeking to reassure investors about a drug pipeline that has suffered several setbacks and has also been forced to review its strategy as its primary care products - drugs prescribed by general practitioners - face generic competition and are subject to healthcare spending cuts.

Its shares, which have lost around 8 percent of their value in the last year, closed at 23 euros on Wednesday.

Ipsen is due to report 2011 earnings on Feb. 29.

