BRIEF-CareDx appoints Michael Bell chief financial officer
CareDx Inc - constanti will remain with company until june 30th to facilitate a smooth transition
PARIS Jan 28 French drugmaker Ipsen SA reported lower than expected full-year revenue on Tuesday, affected by shortage issues with its orphan drug Increlex in the United States and a tough Western European market.
France's second-largest listed drugmaker behind Sanofi said 2013 group sales rose 2.2 percent year-on-year to 1.22 billion euros ($1.67 billion).
Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected full-year revenue of 1.26 billion euros.
($1 = 0.7313 euros)
(Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Matt Driskill)
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc files for common stock offering of up to $11.5 million - sec filing