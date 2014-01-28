PARIS Jan 28 French drugmaker Ipsen SA reported lower than expected full-year revenue on Tuesday, affected by shortage issues with its orphan drug Increlex in the United States and a tough Western European market.

France's second-largest listed drugmaker behind Sanofi said 2013 group sales rose 2.2 percent year-on-year to 1.22 billion euros ($1.67 billion).

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected full-year revenue of 1.26 billion euros.

($1 = 0.7313 euros)

