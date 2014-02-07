PARIS Feb 7 Ipsen said a late-stage study of its Decapeptyl drug when injected into patients with locally advanced or metastatic prostate cancer was positive.

The results matched the efficacy and safety of Decapeptyl when administered intramuscularly, Ipsen said in a statement on Friday.

The injected version offers "a more convenient and suitable way of administrating triptorelin pamoate (Decapeptyl) to patients on oral anticoagulants or cachectic patients for whom intramuscular administration is not recommended," Ipsen Chief Scientific Officer Claude Bertrand said. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)