UPDATE 2-Fox ends ties with top-rated host Bill O'Reilly
NEW YORK, April 19 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has decided to part ways with star cable news host Bill O'Reilly following allegations of sexual harassment, the company said on Wednesday.
Oct 22 Ipsen SA :
* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and Ipsen enter into ex-North America/Japan licensing and commercialization agreement for telotristat etiprate
* Ipsen to commercialize telotristat etiprate outside of North America and Japan
* Lexicon retains sole rights to commercialize telotristat etiprate in United States, Canada and Japan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
NEW YORK, April 19 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has decided to part ways with star cable news host Bill O'Reilly following allegations of sexual harassment, the company said on Wednesday.
April 19 Asset management company Schroders Plc made two hires to its fixed income team, appointing Jean-Christophe Alario as a quantitative analyst and Marcus Jennings as a strategist.