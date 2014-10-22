Oct 22 Ipsen SA :

* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and Ipsen enter into ex-North America/Japan licensing and commercialization agreement for telotristat etiprate

* Ipsen to commercialize telotristat etiprate outside of North America and Japan

* Lexicon retains sole rights to commercialize telotristat etiprate in United States, Canada and Japan