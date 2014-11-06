BRIEF-Allstate's estimated catastrophe losses for March was $516 million
* Estimated catastrophe losses for month of March 2017 of $516 million, pre-tax ($335 million after-tax), estimated $781 million, pre-tax ($508 million after-tax) for q1 2017
Nov 6 Ipsen SA :
* Has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement enabling Otonomy Inc. to utilize Ipsen`s gacyclidine data in development and registration of OTO-311
* Otonomy obtains rights to utilize gacyclidine data from Ipsen to support development of OTO-311 as a treatment for tinnitus
* OTO-311 is Otonomy`s sustained-exposure formulation of gacyclidine, an N-Methyl-D-Aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says court dismissed stockholder class action lawsuit in relation to derm deal; Integra to pay plaintiffs' counsel $225,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: