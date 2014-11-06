Nov 6 Ipsen SA :

* Has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement enabling Otonomy Inc. to utilize Ipsen`s gacyclidine data in development and registration of OTO-311

* Otonomy obtains rights to utilize gacyclidine data from Ipsen to support development of OTO-311 as a treatment for tinnitus

* OTO-311 is Otonomy`s sustained-exposure formulation of gacyclidine, an N-Methyl-D-Aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist