Dec 22 iQ Power AG :

* Board of directors convenes extraordinary general meeting to decide on parent-subsidiary merger

* Merger of iQ Power AG with wholly owned subsidiary iQ Power Licensing AG

* Decision to be taken by extraordinary general meeting on Jan. 27, 2015

* Equity restructuring will allow earlier dividend payout

* Current shares to be exchanged for new shares in new company

* Listing of new shares on Berlin stock exchange is planned

* Reduction in total number of shares in a 4:1 ratio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)