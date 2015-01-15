Jan 15 iQ Power AG :

* Says iQ Power Licensing AG purchases all shares of independent battery research and development company

* Says acquisition price is 10,000 euros ($11,763) and covers paid-in capital and start-up expenses of company

* Says company will be re-named to iQ Power Chemnitz UG and CEO will be Bob Sullivan, who is also current CEO of iQ Power AG and iQ Power Licensing AG