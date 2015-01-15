BRIEF-UAE's Emaar Malls Group Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago
Jan 15 iQ Power AG :
* Says iQ Power Licensing AG purchases all shares of independent battery research and development company
* Says acquisition price is 10,000 euros ($11,763) and covers paid-in capital and start-up expenses of company
* Says company will be re-named to iQ Power Chemnitz UG and CEO will be Bob Sullivan, who is also current CEO of iQ Power AG and iQ Power Licensing AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8501 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 7 Shares of Dubai builder Drake & Scull (DSI) slumped to a 14-month low in heavy trade early on Sunday morning as investors worried about its capital restructuring, while petrochemicals weighed on Saudi Arabian stocks after crude oil prices tumbled.