Jan 28 iQ Power AG :

* Reverse merger of iQ Power AG into iQ Power Licensing AG overwhelmingly approved by shareholders

* Both measures pass by 99 percent and 93 percent majorities

* Equity restructuring will allow earlier dividend payout

* Current shares to be exchanged for new shares in new company

* Listing of new shares on Berlin stock exchange is planned

