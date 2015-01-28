BRIEF-Global Cosmed FY net result swings to loss of 5.6 mln zlotys yoy
* Said on Saturday that its FY 2016 revenue was 313.0 million zlotys ($80.96 million) versus 226.7 million zlotys a year ago
Jan 28 iQ Power AG :
* Reverse merger of iQ Power AG into iQ Power Licensing AG overwhelmingly approved by shareholders
* Both measures pass by 99 percent and 93 percent majorities
* Equity restructuring will allow earlier dividend payout
* Current shares to be exchanged for new shares in new company
* Listing of new shares on Berlin stock exchange is planned
* Reduction in total number of shares in a 4:1 ratio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Said on Saturday that its FY 2016 revenue was 313.0 million zlotys ($80.96 million) versus 226.7 million zlotys a year ago
* Reported on Friday FY 2016 revenue of 45.95 billion roubles ($806.85 million) versus 31.89 billion roubles year ago