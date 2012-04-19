* Petchem revenue slips 8 pct
* Steel largest revenue contributor
* Co sees strong outlook for steel on back of Qatar
infrastructure spend
(Adds detail on urea and steel sales, background)
By Regan Doherty
DOHA, April 19 Petrochemicals and metals company
Industries Qatar (IQ) posted a 9.5-percent dip in
first-quarter net profit on Thursday on declining petrochemical
revenue but beat analysts' expectations thanks to strong
fertiliser and steel sales.
The Gulf's second-largest chemical producer by market value
behind Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) made a net profit of 1.9
billion riyals ($521.8 million), a company statement said,
compared with 2.1 billion riyals a year earlier.
Analysts polled by Reuters on average expected the company
to post quarterly profit of 1.8 billion riyals. [ID: nLDE83201Q]
The company posted first-quarter revenue of 4.4 billion
riyals, compared to 4 billion riyals a year ago, the statement
said.
Petrochemical revenue fell 8 percent during the quarter
compared to the same period last year, the statement said.
First-quarter steel revenue was 1.7 billion riyals, a 22.1
percent increase over the same period last year.
Steel was the group's largest revenue contributor,
accounting for almost 40 percent of total sales. The steel
segment saw its second highest quarterly revenue since the
company's founding in 2003, the statement said.
It said the steel segment was expected to "significantly
benefit from the progressive and wide-ranging infrastructure
plans of the State of Qatar".
Qatar has embarked on a massive domestic building programme
in preparation to host the 2022 World Cup soccer tournament,
with plans to spend $11 billion on a new international airport,
$5.5 billion on a deepwater seaport and $1 billion for a
transport corridor in the capital, Doha.
In February IQ inaugurated Qafco 5, a 1 million tonne urea
facility. Sales from the plant amounted to approximately 80
million riyals, the statement said.
The company sold 44,000 metric tons of urea during the
quarter, with Qafco 5 operating at 86 percent capacity, the
statement said. The plant is expected to ramp up to full
capacity in the second quarter.
Petrochemical prices have returned to near pre-crisis
levels, but worries persist over how a potential double-dip
global recession may impact petrochemicals companies' earnings
in the world's top oil exporting region.
In December IQ said it had sold its stake in a local real
estate firm for $44 million, as the property sector faced low
demand and growing supply.
IQ had held a 34-percent stake in Fereej Real Estate
Company, which was set up in 2008 in a joint venture with a Gulf
International Services unit and Qatar Real Estate Co.
(Alaqaria). The latter had 33-percent stakes each.
IQ shares closed up 0.85 percent on Thursday before the
results were announced.
($1=3.638 Qatari riyals)
(Reporting By Regan Doherty, Editing by Sitaraman Shankar)