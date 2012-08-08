* H1 net profit 4.04 bln riyals-statement
* Q2 net profit 2.14 bln riyals-Reuters calculations
* IQ shares rise 1.85 pct on Doha bourse
DOHA, Aug 8 Industries Qatar, the
Gulf's second-largest petrochemicals firm, posted a slight rise
in second quarter profits on Wednesday, falling in line with
analyst estimates.
The Qatari firm had net profit of 2.14 billion riyals for
the quarter ended June 30, according to Reuters calculations
based on financial statements. That compared with profit of 2.08
billion riyals a year earlier.
Analysts forecast average profit of 2.09 billion riyals, in
a Reuters poll.
The company said it had first-half net profit of 4.04
billion riyals, down slightly from 4.17 billion in the same
period last year.
Petrochemical prices have strengthened in recent months, but
worries persist over the impact of a global slowdown on industry
earnings in the world's top oil exporting region.
In February, IQ inaugurated Qafco 5, a 1 million tonne urea
facility while Qatar Petrochemical Co (QAPCO) - which is
80-percent owned by Industries Qatar and 20 percent held by
France's Total - began operating its polyethylene 3
plant during the second quarter.
"The marginal improvement in profitability was a result of
the group posting stronger revenues, given the addition of
Qafco-5 and QAPCO's LDPE 3 during the quarter," Egyptian
brokerage Beltone Financial said in a research note.
"Segmentally, Qafco had the largest contribution to the
group's consolidated profits, given the addition of Qafco,"
Beltone added.
IQ shares were up 1.1 percent on the Doha index at
midday.
($1=3.638 Qatari riyals)
(Reporting By Regan Doherty; Editing by Amran Abocar)