BRIEF-Wintest to acquire RYOSHIN Maintenance Service
* Says it will acquire 360 shares (100 percent stake) of RYOSHIN Maintenance Service Co., Ltd., from RYOSHIN DENKI Co., Ltd.
July 22 Iqe Plc
* EBITDA of approximately £11m, up 5 pct on H1 2013 (£10.5m)
* First-half revenues of approximately £52m, down 17 pct H1 2013 (£63m)
* Revenues impacted by both wireless destocking and strength of sterling
* Reorganisation and restructuring cash costs of approximately £3.0m in H1 2014
* Wireless demand recovered during Q2 from customer destocking
* Photonics expected to deliver revenue growth of approximately 20 pct against H1 2013
* Group remains on track to achieve full year expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Radware signs multi-million dollar product subscription agreement with major business information provider