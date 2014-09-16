Sept 16 IQE Plc :
* EBITDA up 6 pct to 11.1 mln stg (H1 2013: 10.5 mln stg)
* Revenues down 17 pct to 52.0 mln stg (H1 2013: 63.0 mln
stg) reflecting inventory de-stocking and strength of sterling
* Adjusted PBT up 11 pct to 5.6 mln stg (H1 2013: 5.1 mln
stg)
* Reported LBT of 2.3 mln stg after 4.8 mln stg non-cash
exceptionals and 3.1 mln stg cash cost of restructuring
* Remain on track to deliver further synergies during second
half
* Board remains confident in group being on track to deliver
full year earnings in line with expectations
* Destocking was concluded during Q2 and customers are
forecasting an upbeat second half
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: