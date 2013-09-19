BRIEF-Netflix Chief Talent Officer to leave company
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
Sept 19 IQE PLC : * Revenues up 84% to £63.0M (H1 2012: £34.3M) boosted by strategic acquisitions * Adjusted pbt increases tenfold from £0.5M to £5.1M (reported pbt £2.5M) * Remain confident of achieving market earnings expectations for the full year * Operational leverage of business model should create significant earnings
* Sito Mobile confirms receipt of two purported notices of director nominations