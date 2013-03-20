LONDON, March 20 IQE PLC : * Record second half performance, H2 sales up 45 percent to 53.7 million pounds (2011 H2: 37.0 million pounds) * Strengthening of our risk mitigation strategy reduces the potential for

short-term customer demand volatility * Financial year started well, in line with expectations, with momentum seen in

the second half of 2012 continuing * Confident that the group is well positioned for strong growth in 2013 and

beyond