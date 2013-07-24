BRIEF-Silver Spring Networks announces Catriona Fallon as chief financial officer
July 24 IQE PLC : * IQE Plc: H1 trading update * Expects first-half revenues approaching £63 million * Expects EBITDA in excess of £10 million and net debt below £39 million * Expects first-half performance to be ahead of market expectations * Wireless market has continued to grow in line with expectations Source text for Eikon:
* Red Hat reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results
* Finjan provides shareholder update for full year fiscal 2016