March 26 IQE PLC :
* Revenues up 44 pct to achieve new group record of £126.8
million (2012: £88.0 million)
* Includes £30.9 million revenues from kopin wireless, acquired
in January 2013
* Adverse H2 currency impact as sterling appreciated 3 percent
against US dollar
* Adjusted PBT up 51 pct to £13.0 million from £8.6 million
(reported pbt £5.2M)
* Current financial year has started in line with expectations
* Outlook for 2014 remains very positive, with excellent
prospects driven by
the group's diversification strategy
* Board remains confident of achieving full year earnings
expectations and
strong cash flow.
* Source text for Eikon:
* For more news, please click here